Trae Young's Injury Status For Knicks-Hawks Game
On Wednesday evening, the Atlanta Hawks will host the New York Knicks at State Farm Arena.
For the game, Trae Young is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.
Young is averaging 23.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 39.2% from the field and 30.7% from the three-point range in eight games.
Via The Atlanta Hawks: "Trae Young (right rib sprain): Probable
De’Andre Hunter (right knee injury management): Questionable
David Roddy (illness): Questionable
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right hamstring tendinopathy): Out
Kobe Bufkin (right shoulder subluxation): Out
Vit Krejci (right adductor strain): Out
Cody Zeller (not with team): Out"
The Hawks enter the evening with a 3-5 record in their first eight games.
They most recently lost to the Boston Celtics by a score of 123-93.
Young finished with two points, six assists and one steal in 23 minutes of playing time.
Following New York, the Hawks will play their next game on Friday evening when they visit the Detroit Pistons.
As for the Knicks, they are 3-3 in their first six games of the new season.
They most recently lost to the Houston Rockets by a score of 109-97 in Texas.
All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson led the team with 29 points and eight assists.
Following Atlanta, the Knicks will play their next game on Friday evening when they host the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.