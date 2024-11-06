Trae Young's Injury Status For Knicks-Hawks Game

An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tonight’s game vs. New York:



Trae Young (right rib sprain): Probable



De’Andre Hunter (right knee injury management): Questionable

David Roddy (illness): Questionable



Bogdan Bogdanovic (right hamstring tendinopathy): Out

Kobe Bufkin (right… pic.twitter.com/BZPooTXRWb