Trae Young Injury Update Before Wizards-Hawks Game
On Friday evening, the Atlanta Hawks will host the Washington Wizards at State Farm Arena in Georgia.
Superstar point guard Trae Young missed the team's last game, but he was at practice on Thursday.
Young is averaging 23.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 39.0% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 11 games.
Via Kevin Chouinard: "De’Andre Hunter and Trae Young (not shown) were both here at practice"
In addition to being at practice, Young is not listed on the injury report for their matchup against the Wizards.
Via The Atlanta Hawks: "An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tomorrow’s game vs. Washington:
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right hamstring tendinopathy): Out
Kobe Bufkin (right shoulder subluxation): Out
Vit Krejci (right adductor strain): Out
Cody Zeller (not with team): Out"
The Hawks are 5-7 in their first 12 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.
They most recently beat the Boston Celtics (on the road) by a score of 117-116.
Dyson Daniels led the team with 28 points, three rebounds, seven assists and six steals while shooting 12/21 from the field and 1/5 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
Following Washington, the Hawks will visit the Trail Blazers on Sunday in Portland.
As for the Wizards, they are 2-8 in their first ten games, which has them as the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are in the middle of a six-game losing streak.