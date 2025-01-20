Trae Young Made NBA History In Hawks-Knicks Game
On Monday, the Atlanta Hawks played the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
They lost by a score of 119-110.
Despite the loss, Trae Young finished with 27 points, three rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block while shooting 8/22 from the field and 6/12 from the three-point range in 35 minutes.
The former Oklahoma star also made NBA history.
Via The NBA: "Trae Young just recorded his 200th consecutive game with 5+ assists.
He's the 3rd player in NBA history to reach such a streak, joining John Stockton (336) and Isiah Thomas (209)."
Young is in the middle of another stellar season with averages of 23.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 40.2% from the field and 34.9% from the three-point range in 39 games.
Trae Young's dad (Ray) wrote: "The fact that it’s MLK Day and the @ATLHawks aren’t playing in Atlanta, and it’s NOT on National Television against the @nyknicks is DISAPPOINTING. Just my biased opinion though. 🏀❤️🙏🏾 @NBA"
With the loss, the Hawks dropped to 22-20 in 42 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
Following New York, the Hawks will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they return home to host the Detroit Pistons.
As for the Knicks, they improved to 28-16 in 44 games, which has them as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are 14-8 in 22 games at home.