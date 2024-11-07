Trae Young Made NBA History In Knicks-Hawks Game
On Wednesday evening, the Atlanta Hawks defeated the New York Knicks by a score of 121-116.
Trae Young finished with 23 points, six rebounds, ten assists and two steals while shooting 7/21 from the field in 35 minutes of playing time.
The All-Star point guard also made NBA history.
Via StatMamba: "Trae Young ties Steve Nash for 11th most games in NBA history with 20+ PTS & 10+ AST."
Young has established himself as one of the best players in the NBA.
The seven-year veteran is averaging 23.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 38.4% from the field and 31.0% from the three-point range in nine games.
After the victory, Young made a post to X.
Young wrote: "#WeMove"
The Hawks are now 4-5 in their first nine games of the new season.
In addition to Young, rookie Zaccharie Risacher had a stellar game.
Via Bleacher Report: "No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher vs. Knicks
33 PTS
7 REB
3 STL
2 BLK
Hawks rookie balled out"
Following the Knicks, the Hawks will play their next game on Friday evening when they visit Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons in Michigan.
During the 2021 season, Young and the Hawks beat the Knicks in the first round of the playoffs.
Young was the fifth pick in the 2018 NBA Draft out of Oklahoma.
His career averages are 25.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 9.5 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.5% from the field and 35.3% from the three-point range.