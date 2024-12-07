Fastbreak

Trae Young Made NBA History In Lakers-Hawks Game

Trae Young had 31 points and 20 assists against the Lakers.

Ben Stinar

Apr 27, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after a three-pointer against the Boston Celtics in the first quarter during game six of the 2023 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Apr 27, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after a three-pointer against the Boston Celtics in the first quarter during game six of the 2023 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

On Friday night, the Atlanta Hawks hosted LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers at State Farm Arena in Georgia.

The game was a thriller, as the Hawks won by a score of 134-132 (in overtime).

Trae Young made the game-winning shot.

Young finished with 31 points, four rebounds, 20 assists and two steals while shooting 9/25 from the field and 5/13 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.

He also made NBA history with his stat line.

Via StatMamba: "Trae Young is the first player in NBA history to have a game with:

30+ PTS
20+ AST
5+ 3PM"

Young is now averaging 21.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 38.2% from the field and 31.1% from the three-point range in his first 22 games.

Via Underdog NBA: "Players in NBA history to record 30 PTS, 20 AST in a game:

Trae Young
Luka Doncic
Russell Westbrook
Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf
Kevin Johnson
Magic Johnson
Isiah Thomas
Kevin Porter
Tiny Archibald
Oscar Robertson
Bob Cousy"

The Hawks got off to a slow start to the season, but they are now one of the hottest teams in the league and are in the middle of a six-game winning streak.

They improved to 13-11 in 24 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Following the Lakers, the Hawks will host the Denver Nuggets on Sunday.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.