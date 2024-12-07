Trae Young Made NBA History In Lakers-Hawks Game
On Friday night, the Atlanta Hawks hosted LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers at State Farm Arena in Georgia.
The game was a thriller, as the Hawks won by a score of 134-132 (in overtime).
Trae Young made the game-winning shot.
Young finished with 31 points, four rebounds, 20 assists and two steals while shooting 9/25 from the field and 5/13 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history with his stat line.
Via StatMamba: "Trae Young is the first player in NBA history to have a game with:
30+ PTS
20+ AST
5+ 3PM"
Young is now averaging 21.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 38.2% from the field and 31.1% from the three-point range in his first 22 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Players in NBA history to record 30 PTS, 20 AST in a game:
Trae Young
Luka Doncic
Russell Westbrook
Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf
Kevin Johnson
Magic Johnson
Isiah Thomas
Kevin Porter
Tiny Archibald
Oscar Robertson
Bob Cousy"
The Hawks got off to a slow start to the season, but they are now one of the hottest teams in the league and are in the middle of a six-game winning streak.
They improved to 13-11 in 24 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.
Following the Lakers, the Hawks will host the Denver Nuggets on Sunday.