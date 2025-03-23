Trae Young Made NBA History In Warriors-Hawks Game
On Saturday night, Trae Young led the Atlanta Hawks to a 124-115 victory over the Golden State Warriors (at home).
Young finished the win with 25 points, five rebounds, ten assists and one steal while shooting 9/15 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
The All-Star point guard also made NBA history.
Via The NBA: "In tonight's win, Trae Young passed John Stockton (184) for the 8th-most games in NBA history with 20+ PTS & 10+ AST 👏"
Young is now averaging 24.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 40.9% from the field and 32.8% from the three-point range in 65 games.
Via Hawks PR: "With his seventh assist of the game, Trae Young has his league-leading 738th assist of the season. He passes himself (737, 2021-22) for the fifth-most assists in a single season in franchise history."
With the win over Golden State, the Hawks are 34-36 in 70 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak (and have gone 7-3 over their last ten).
Following the Warriors, the Hawks will play their next game on Sunday night when they host the Philadelphia 76ers.
At home, they have gone 18-17 in 35 games at State Farm Arena in Georgia.
Young is in his seventh NBA season (all with the Hawks).
He has made the All-Star Game four times in that span.