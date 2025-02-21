Trae Young Makes Bold Comment After 38-Point Explosion In Magic-Hawks Game
On Thursday night, the Atlanta Hawks hosted the Orlando Magic at State Farm Arena in Georgia.
The Hawks lost by a score of 114-108.
Despite the loss, Trae Young finished with 38 points, four rebounds, five assists and one steal while shooting 13/28 from the field and 4/13 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
While the Magic are close to the Hawks in the standings, Young made sure to share that he isn't worried about the loss going forward.
Young (after the game): "It was just one of those nights. It's frustrating. Obviously, it's a team that's close with us in the standings and things like that, but we'll be fine. Trust me."
Young is in the middle of another dominant season where he made his fourth NBA All-Star Game.
The Oklahoma legend is averaging 24.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 40.8% from the field and 33.6% from the three-point range in 52 games.
With the loss to Orlando, the Hawks dropped to 26-30 in 56 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak (and 4-6 over their last ten).
Following the Magic, the Hawks will host the Detroit Pistons on Sunday in Atlanta.
As for the Magic, they improved to 28-29 in 57 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.