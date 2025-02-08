Trae Young Makes Heartfelt Statement After Hawks-Clippers Trade
On Thursday, the Atlanta Hawks traded two key players.
They sent Bogdan Bogdanovic to the LA Clippers, and De'Andre Hunter to the Cleveland Cavaleirs.
After the Hawks beat the Milwaukee Bucks by a score of 115-110, Trae Young was asked about the moves.
He revealed that Bogdanovic stopped by his house following the trade.
Young: "It's never easy as a player going through the deadline... I texted both those guys. Bogi came by the house to say bye to my son yesterday. It's things like those that people don't really understand... You have those few that are your brothers and it really hits a little bit different."
Bogdanovic had spent part of five seasons in Atlanta.
He is averaging 10.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 37.1% from the field and 30.1% from the three-point range in 24 games.
Meanwhile, Hunter had been in his sixth season playing for the Hawks.
He is averaging 19.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 39.3% from the three-point range in 37 games.
Young finished Friday's win with 24 points, three rebounds, seven assists and two steals while shooting 9/22 from the field and 2/8 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
With the win over the Bucks, the Hawks improved to 24-28 in 52 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They will resume action on Saturday evening when they visit the Washington Wizards.