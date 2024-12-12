Fastbreak

Trae Young Makes Honest Statement About New York Knicks Fans After NBA Cup Game

Trae Young was asked about New York Knicks fans after Wednesday's game.

Ben Stinar

Apr 27, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) in action against the Boston Celtics in the second half during game six of the 2023 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

On Wednesday evening, the Atlanta Hawks beat the New York Knicks by a score of 108-100 in the NBA Cup.

They will now head to Las Vegas to face off against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday.

All-Star point guard Trae Young led the way with 22 points, five rebounds, 11 assists and one steal while shooting 8/22 from the field in 36 minutes of playing time.

The superstar point guard has a lot of history with the Knicks.

After the win, he was asked about his relationship with the New York fans when he spoke to ESPN.

Young: "It's a love-hate relationship. I got a lot of love and lot of hate I guess from them, but I got a lot of love them fro them too, so it's respect."

The Hawks improved to 14-12 in 26 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Eastern Confernece.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games.

Via StatMuse: "The Hawks have the best record in the NBA since Thanksgiving."

Young is now averaging 21.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 38.4% from the field and 30.8% from the three-point range in his first 25 games.

He is in his seventh season in the league (all with the Hawks).

As for the Knicks, they dropped to 15-10 in their first 25 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games.

