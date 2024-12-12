Trae Young Makes Honest Statement About New York Knicks Fans After NBA Cup Game
On Wednesday evening, the Atlanta Hawks beat the New York Knicks by a score of 108-100 in the NBA Cup.
They will now head to Las Vegas to face off against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday.
All-Star point guard Trae Young led the way with 22 points, five rebounds, 11 assists and one steal while shooting 8/22 from the field in 36 minutes of playing time.
The superstar point guard has a lot of history with the Knicks.
After the win, he was asked about his relationship with the New York fans when he spoke to ESPN.
Young: "It's a love-hate relationship. I got a lot of love and lot of hate I guess from them, but I got a lot of love them fro them too, so it's respect."
The Hawks improved to 14-12 in 26 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Eastern Confernece.
They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games.
Via StatMuse: "The Hawks have the best record in the NBA since Thanksgiving."
Young is now averaging 21.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 38.4% from the field and 30.8% from the three-point range in his first 25 games.
He is in his seventh season in the league (all with the Hawks).
As for the Knicks, they dropped to 15-10 in their first 25 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games.