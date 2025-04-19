Trae Young Makes Honest Statement After Heat-Hawks Game

Trae Young in Year 7:



— 24.2 PPG | 11.6 APG | 1.2 SPG

— Career-high in APG

— Most AST since 2017 Harden

— Led NBA in AST

— Led NBA in APG

— Led EC guards in PTS



Not enough to make the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/RD1nR3AMhx