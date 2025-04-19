Trae Young Makes Honest Statement After Heat-Hawks Game
On Friday evening, the Atlanta Hawks lost to the Miami Heat (at home) by a score of 123-114.
With the loss, the Hawks have now been eliminated from the postseason (and the Heat will advance to the NBA playoffs).
All-Star point guard Trae Young finished with 29 points, five rebounds, 11 assists, one steal and one block while shooting 9/22 from the field and 4/9 from the three-point range in 44 minutes of playing time.
After the game, he made an honest statement when he met with the media.
Young: "Not making the playoffs is a failure for me. No matter who is out there. No matter how much adversity with injuries we've had to face. I still feel like we've had a good enough group to make the playoffs and at least go in there and compete... People know how much I really care about winning. If you really, really know me that's all I care about."
Young has now spent seven years in the NBA (all with the Hawks).
He had another outstanding season with averages of 24.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 41.1% from the field and 34.0% from the three-point range in 76 games.
Via StatMuse: "Trae Young in Year 7:
— 24.2 PPG | 11.6 APG | 1.2 SPG
— Career-high in APG
— Most AST since 2017 Harden
— Led NBA in AST
— Led NBA in APG
— Led EC guards in PTS"