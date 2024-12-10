Trae Young Makes Honest Statement Before Hawks-Knicks Game
On Wednesday evening, the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks will face off at Madison Square Garden in the NBA Cup.
Trae Young met with reporters after practice (on Monday).
The superstar point guard made an honest statement (h/t Jameelah Johnson of atlhawksfans.com).
Johnson: "How fun has it been for you to kind of lean into that villain role against the New York fans?"
Young: "I don't like being a villain. I don't like being that way or that target, but if that's what it needs to be, that's what it's gotta be. That's not like who I want to be or who I am in any way. I don't think I turn myself into a villain; I feel like people turn me into a villain."
Young and the Hawks faced off against the Knicks in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs.
The former Oklahoma star led the Hawks to a series victory in just five games.
They then went on to reach the 2021 Eastern Conference finals.
Currently, Young is averaging 20.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 38.5% from the field and 31.0% from the three-point range in 24 games.
The Hawks are 13-12 in 25 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten.
As for New York, they will enter the NBA Cup showdown with a 15-9 record in 24 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the east.