Trae Young's Official Injury Status For Hawks-Bulls Game
On Wednesday night, the Atlanta Hawks will play the Bulls at the United Center in Chicago.
For the game, they will be without their best player, as Trae Young has been ruled out.
Via Brad Rowland of Locked On Hawks: "Carnage on the Hawks injury report...
Trae Young (right rib contusion) is out.
Jalen Johnson (right shoulder inflammation) is out.
De’Andre Hunter (left foot soreness) is out.
Zaccharie Risacher (left adductor irritation) is out.
Nance, Bufkin, Zeller out."
Young is in the middle of another strong season with averages of 23.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 40.2% from the field and 34.5% from the three-point range in 37 games.
The Hawks are the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 20-19 record in 39 games.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten.
Most recently, the Hawks beat the Phoenix Suns (at home) by a score of 122-117.
Young finished with 43 points, three rebounds, five assists and three steals while shooting 13/31 from the field and 6/12 from the three-point range in 38 minutes.
Via Real Sports: "Trae Young has more 40-point games than:
Jayson Tatum
Nikola Jokic
DeMar DeRozan
Paul George
Donovan Mitchell
Hakeem Olajuwon
Paul Pierce
Dirk Nowitzki
Charles Barkley"
As for the Bulls, they are the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference with an 18-22 record in 40 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak (and have gone 5-5 over their last).