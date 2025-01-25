Trae Young's Official Injury Status For Raptors-Hawks Game
On Saturday evening, the Atlanta Hawks will host the Toronto Raptors at State Farm Arena in Georgia.
For the game, the Hawks could be without their best player, as All-Star point guard Trae Young is on the injury report.
Young has averages of 22.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 40.1% from the field and 34.6% from the three-point range in 41 games.
Via The Atlanta Hawks: "Clint Capela (right knee soreness): Probable
Larry Nance Jr. (right hand surgery): Probable
De’Andre Hunter (illness): Questionable
Trae Young (right hamstring tightness): Questionable
Kobe Bufkin (right shoulder surgery): Out
Jalen Johnson (left shoulder injury): Out
Zaccharie Risacher (left adductor strain): Out
Cody Zeller (not with team): Out"
The Hawks have gone 22-22 in 44 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak (and 4-6 over their last ten).
Most recently, the Hawks lost to the Raptors (also at home) by a score of 122-119.
Young finished with 18 points, one rebound and 13 assists while shooting 7/19 from the field in 39 minutes.
As for the Raptors, they are the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 12-32 record in 44 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak (and 4-6 over their last ten).
Scottie Barnes led the team with 25 points and six rebounds in Thursday's victory over the Hawks.