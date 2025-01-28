Trae Young's Official Injury Status For Rockets-Hawks Game
On Tuesday night, the Atlanta Hawks will host the Houston Rockets at State Farm Arena.
For the game, they could be without their best player, as All-Star point guard Trae Young is on the injury report.
Young missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via The Atlanta Hawks: "Trae Young (right hamstring tightness): Questionable
Kobe Bufkin (right shoulder surgery): Out
Jalen Johnson (left shoulder injury): Out
Cody Zeller (not with team): Out"
Young is averaging 22.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 40.1% from the field and 34.5% from the three-point range in 42 games.
The Hawks come into play as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 22-24 record in 46 games.
They are in the middle of a five-game losing streak (and 4-6 over their last ten).
At home, the Hawks have gone 11-10 in the 21 games they have played at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.
Following the Rockets, the Hawks will visit Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday.
They are 11-14 in 25 games on the road.
As for the Rockets, they are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 31-14 record in 45 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak (and 8-2 over their last ten).
Following the Hawks, the Rockets will visit Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night in Tennessee.