Skip to main content
    Apr 10, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) controls the ball against

    Trae Young's Pass Went Viral In Hornets-Hawks Game

    Trae Young made an excellent pass during Wednesday's game.

    In this story:

    Hornets
    Hawks
    Trae Young

    On Wednesday evening, the Atlanta Hawks are playing the Charlotte Hornets at State Farm Arena in Georgia.

    Trae Young made his return to the lineup, and got off to a good start to the game with 14 points, four rebounds, ten assists and one steal while shooting 5/5 from the field and 2/2 from the three-point range in only 21 minutes of playing time.

    He also made an excellent pass to Clint Capela that got a lot of views on social media.

    Via The NBA: "Trae Young drops off a sneaky dime to set up Capela for the assist!"

    Young has been in the middle of another fantastic season with averages of 26.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 42.6% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range in 51 games.

    The Hawks are the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference (the final play-in tournament spot) with a 36-43 record in 79 games.

    They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games and are also in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

    Following Charlotte, the Hawks will travel to Minnesota for a matchup with the Timberwolves at the Target Center on Friday evening.

    undefined

    Apr 10, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shown while warming up

    As for the Hornets, they are the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 19-60 record in 79 games.

    They have gone 2-8 over their last ten games and are also in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

    Following Atlanta, the Hornets will visit the Boston Celtics on Friday evening.

    © 2024 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF ABG-SI LLC. - All Rights Reserved. The content on this site is for entertainment and educational purposes only. All betting content is intended for an audience ages 21+. All advice, including picks and predictions, is based on individual commentators’ opinions and not that of Minute Media or its related brands. All picks and predictions are suggestions only. No one should expect to make money from the picks and predictions discussed on this website. For more information, please read our Legal Disclaimer. Gambling content intended for 21+. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER.