Trae Young's Pass Went Viral In Hornets-Hawks Game

On Wednesday evening, the Atlanta Hawks are playing the Charlotte Hornets at State Farm Arena in Georgia.

Trae Young made his return to the lineup, and got off to a good start to the game with 14 points, four rebounds, ten assists and one steal while shooting 5/5 from the field and 2/2 from the three-point range in only 21 minutes of playing time.

He also made an excellent pass to Clint Capela that got a lot of views on social media.

Via The NBA: "Trae Young drops off a sneaky dime to set up Capela for the assist!"

Trae Young drops off a sneaky dime to set up Capela for the assist!



Young has been in the middle of another fantastic season with averages of 26.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 42.6% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range in 51 games.

The Hawks are the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference (the final play-in tournament spot) with a 36-43 record in 79 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games and are also in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

Following Charlotte, the Hawks will travel to Minnesota for a matchup with the Timberwolves at the Target Center on Friday evening.

Apr 10, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shown while warming up Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

As for the Hornets, they are the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 19-60 record in 79 games.

They have gone 2-8 over their last ten games and are also in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

Following Atlanta, the Hornets will visit the Boston Celtics on Friday evening.