Fastbreak

Trae Young Posts Clever Instagram Caption After Cavs-Hawks Game

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young made a post to Instagram.

Ben Stinar

Nov 29, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles the ball past Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images
Nov 29, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles the ball past Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images / Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

On Friday afternoon, the Atlanta Hawks hosted the Cleveland Cavaliers in Georgia.

The Hawks won by a score of 117-101 to improve to 9-11 in their first 20 games.

Trae Young finished with 21 points, three rebounds and 11 assists while shooting 7/12 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.

Via StatMuse: "Trae Young's last five games:

12 PTS | 11 AST
25 PTS | 13 AST
18 PTS | 16 AST
20 PTS | 22 AST
21 PTS | 11 AST

Leading all guards in double-doubles this season."

After the game, Young made a post to Instagram with a clever caption.

He had been coming off a game where he had 20 points and 22 assists (also against the Cavs).

Young wrote: "Vision always been 20/20
..but it’s still getting clearer👁️"

Young is now averaging 21.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 39.0% from the field and 32.7% from the three-point range in 19 games.

He is in his seventh season in the NBA (all with the Hawks).

Via StatMamba: "Trae Young this season:

21.7 PPG
12.4 APG

Currently averaging the most assists per game in a season since John Stockton in 1994."

The Hawks are the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

Following the Cavs, the Hawks will resume action on Saturday evening against the Hornets in Charlotte.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.