Trae Young Posts Clever Instagram Caption After Cavs-Hawks Game
On Friday afternoon, the Atlanta Hawks hosted the Cleveland Cavaliers in Georgia.
The Hawks won by a score of 117-101 to improve to 9-11 in their first 20 games.
Trae Young finished with 21 points, three rebounds and 11 assists while shooting 7/12 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMuse: "Trae Young's last five games:
12 PTS | 11 AST
25 PTS | 13 AST
18 PTS | 16 AST
20 PTS | 22 AST
21 PTS | 11 AST
Leading all guards in double-doubles this season."
After the game, Young made a post to Instagram with a clever caption.
He had been coming off a game where he had 20 points and 22 assists (also against the Cavs).
Young wrote: "Vision always been 20/20
..but it’s still getting clearer👁️"
Young is now averaging 21.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 39.0% from the field and 32.7% from the three-point range in 19 games.
He is in his seventh season in the NBA (all with the Hawks).
Via StatMamba: "Trae Young this season:
21.7 PPG
12.4 APG
Currently averaging the most assists per game in a season since John Stockton in 1994."
The Hawks are the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.
Following the Cavs, the Hawks will resume action on Saturday evening against the Hornets in Charlotte.