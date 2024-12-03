Trae Young Posts Instagram Story Message For Dejounte Murray After Pelicans-Hawks Game
On Monday evening, the Atlanta Hawks hosted the New Orleans Pelicans at State Farm Arena in Georgia.
Dejounte Murray made his return to Atlanta after spending the previous two seasons with the franchise.
The 2022 NBA All-Star finished the 124-112 loss with seven points, five rebounds, ten assists, five steals and one block while shooting 2/15 from the field in 38 minutes of playing time.
Trae Young finished the victory with 12 points, eight rebounds, 15 assists and one steal while shooting 5/16 from the field in 36 minutes of playing time.
After the game, he made a post to his Instagram story with a message for his former teammate.
Young wrote: "My guy 4L! 🙏🏽❤️🏀💯
In their two years as teammates, the Hawks reached the NBA playoffs one time.
However, they had been coming off a year where they missed the 2024 postseason.
The Hawks then traded Murray to New Orleans over the offseason.
With the loss, the Pelicans dropped to 4-18 in their first 22 games, which has them as the 15th seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a nine-game losing streak.
Following the Hawks, the Pelicans will play their next game on Thursday evening against the Phoenix Suns in New Orleans.
As for the Hawks, they improved to 11-11 in 22 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak.
On Wednesday evening, the Hawks will visit the Milwaukee Bucks in Wisconsin.