Trae Young's Quote About Kevin Durant Went Viral
Trae Young is one of the best point guards in the NBA.
The Atlanta Hawks star spent most of his childood in Oklahoma (and played one season for the Sooners).
Before Saturday's NBA Cup game, he spoke about Kevin Durant (who played nine seasons for the OKC Thunder when Young was growing up).
His quote got a lot of views on social media.
Young (via the NBA): "KD played a lot of games in OKC. When I was in middle school, I was always watching them. They went to the Finals all those things. I've had some really great role models that I can look up to from afar and kind of steal bits and pieces from their games... He plays a lot of basketball and runs. From what I've heard and what I've listened too and conversations with him too; you learn from playing, you get in shape by playing too. You can stay in shape and still get better at the same time. That's kind of why I play and never stop playing when the summer starts."
The Hawks lost Saturday's game to the Milwaukee Bucks by a score of 110-102.
That said, Young finished with 35 points, seven rebounds, ten assists and one steal while shooting 9/18 from the field and 3/5 form the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
He is in his seventh season (all with the Hawks).
As for Durant, he still remains among the best players in the NBA at 36.