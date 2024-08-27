Trae Young Reacts To Anthony Edwards Instagram Post
Anthony Edwards is coming off his fourth season in the NBA for the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The two-time All-Star continues to prove that he has the ability to become one of the best five players in the league.
He finished the year with outstanding averages of 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 79 games.
On Monday evening, Edwards made a post to Instagram that had over 75,000 likes in one hour.
Edwards captioned his post: "I love this sh*t"
One person who left a comment was Atlanta Hawks superstar Trae Young.
Young wrote: "Keep Goin Killa"
Fans of Georgia sports will love to see the two players interacting.
Edwards is from Atlanta and played his college basketball for the University of Georgia.
Meanwhile, Young is one of the best Hawks players of all time.
He is coming off a year where he averaged 25.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 37.3% from the three-point range in 54 games.
In addition to Edwards having a stellar individual year, he also helped lead the Timberwolves to the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2004 (when Kevin Garnett was still on the roster).
They also have Mike Conley, Rudy Gobert, Naz Reid and Karl-Anthony Towns on the roster.
After their big year, the Timberwolves will have high expectations heading into 2025 NBa season.