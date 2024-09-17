Fastbreak

Trae Young Reacts To Atlanta Falcons Victory Over Eagles

Trae Young sent out several posts (via X) after the Atlanta Falcons defeated the Philadelphia Eagles.

Ben Stinar

Dec 18, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) walks off the court after a victory against the Detroit Pistons at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Dec 18, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) walks off the court after a victory against the Detroit Pistons at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

On Monday evening, the Atlanta Falcons faced off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Pennsylvania.

The game was a thriller, as the Falcons were able to come away with a 22-21 victory.

Via Bleacher Report: "Primetime Kirk Cousins vs. Eagles:

20/29
241 YDS
2 TD
Led GW Drive
First W with the Falcons

YOU LIKE THAT?!"

Many people reacted to the game on social media, and one person who sent out several posts was Atlanta Hawks superstar Trae Young.

Young's first post: "YESSSSIR!!! Great Drive Falcons #RiseUp"

Young's second post: "GOODNIGHT PHILLY!!!
Yeah Kirk , Yeah Bijan, HELL YEAH DEFENSE!"

Young's third post: "S/O DRAKE LONDON, MOONEY & JESSIE BATES !!! #RiseUp"

The Falcons are now 1-1 on the season (they lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers by a score of 18-10 in Week 1).

They will return home to host Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs next Sunday in Atlanta.

Kirk Cousins
Sep 16, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) hugs tight end Ross Dwelley (85) after a victory against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, the Eagles are also 1-1, as they had been coming off a 34-29 victory over the Green Bay Packers in Week 1.

Following their loss to the Falcons, they will return to action next Sunday when they visit the New Orleans Saints.

Jalen Hurts
Sep 16, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) reacts before opening kick off against the Atlanta Falcons at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Falcons fans will likely love seeing Young talking about their team.

He is one of the best players in Atlanta sports history and is coming off another sensational season where he averaged 25.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 37.3% from the three-point range.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.