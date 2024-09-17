Trae Young Reacts To Atlanta Falcons Victory Over Eagles
On Monday evening, the Atlanta Falcons faced off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Pennsylvania.
The game was a thriller, as the Falcons were able to come away with a 22-21 victory.
Via Bleacher Report: "Primetime Kirk Cousins vs. Eagles:
20/29
241 YDS
2 TD
Led GW Drive
First W with the Falcons
YOU LIKE THAT?!"
Many people reacted to the game on social media, and one person who sent out several posts was Atlanta Hawks superstar Trae Young.
Young's first post: "YESSSSIR!!! Great Drive Falcons #RiseUp"
Young's second post: "GOODNIGHT PHILLY!!!
Yeah Kirk , Yeah Bijan, HELL YEAH DEFENSE!"
Young's third post: "S/O DRAKE LONDON, MOONEY & JESSIE BATES !!! #RiseUp"
The Falcons are now 1-1 on the season (they lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers by a score of 18-10 in Week 1).
They will return home to host Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs next Sunday in Atlanta.
Meanwhile, the Eagles are also 1-1, as they had been coming off a 34-29 victory over the Green Bay Packers in Week 1.
Following their loss to the Falcons, they will return to action next Sunday when they visit the New Orleans Saints.
Falcons fans will likely love seeing Young talking about their team.
He is one of the best players in Atlanta sports history and is coming off another sensational season where he averaged 25.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 37.3% from the three-point range.