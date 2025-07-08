Trae Young Reacts To Atlanta Hawks Losing Key Player
Clint Capela had been with the Atlanta Hawks since the middle of the 2019-20 season.
He is coming off a year where he averaged 8.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 55.9% from the field in 55 games.
This week, the 31-year-old was acquired by the Houston Rockets (via sign-and-trade).
Via The Houston Rockets (On July 6): "OFFICIAL: The Houston Rockets today announced they have acquired forward Kevin Durant and center Clint Capela via a seven-team trade with Atlanta, Brooklyn, Golden State, the Los Angeles Lakers, Minnesota and Phoenix."
On Tuesday, Capela made a post to Instagram.
He wrote: "ATL!
When I got here five years ago, we were a young team trying to find our way. I didn’t know what to expect, but I knew one thing—we were going to earn respect. A year later, we were in the Conference Finals. We did that.
To my teammates—thank you for letting me grow into a leader and for staying solid through it all.
To the coaches, staff, and everyone behind the scenes—thank you for your work and belief in us.
This city embraced me from day one, and I’ll always be thankful. I’ll never forget those playoff nights at State Farm with the crowd swag surfin’. That’s the 🅰️."
One person who commented on Capela's post was Hawks star Trae Young.
He wrote: "You know what it issss!!!! Love Dawg🫡🤘🏽🤞🏽"
Capela helped lead the Hawks to the 2021 Eastern Conference finals.
However, they have missed the NBA playoffs in each of the previous two years.