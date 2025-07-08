Fastbreak

Trae Young Reacts To Atlanta Hawks Losing Key Player

Trae Young reacted to Clint Capela's Instagram post.

Ben Stinar

Dec 20, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Dec 20, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Clint Capela had been with the Atlanta Hawks since the middle of the 2019-20 season.

He is coming off a year where he averaged 8.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 55.9% from the field in 55 games.

This week, the 31-year-old was acquired by the Houston Rockets (via sign-and-trade).

Via The Houston Rockets (On July 6): "OFFICIAL: The Houston Rockets today announced they have acquired forward Kevin Durant and center Clint Capela via a seven-team trade with Atlanta, Brooklyn, Golden State, the Los Angeles Lakers, Minnesota and Phoenix."

On Tuesday, Capela made a post to Instagram.

He wrote: "ATL!

When I got here five years ago, we were a young team trying to find our way. I didn’t know what to expect, but I knew one thing—we were going to earn respect. A year later, we were in the Conference Finals. We did that.

To my teammates—thank you for letting me grow into a leader and for staying solid through it all.

To the coaches, staff, and everyone behind the scenes—thank you for your work and belief in us.

This city embraced me from day one, and I’ll always be thankful. I’ll never forget those playoff nights at State Farm with the crowd swag surfin’. That’s the 🅰️."

One person who commented on Capela's post was Hawks star Trae Young.

He wrote: "You know what it issss!!!! Love Dawg🫡🤘🏽🤞🏽"

Atlanta Hawks
Nov 9, 2023; Mexico City, MEX; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) and center Clint Capela (15) react after the 2023 NBA Mexico City Game against the Orlando Magic at the Arena CDMX. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Capela helped lead the Hawks to the 2021 Eastern Conference finals.

However, they have missed the NBA playoffs in each of the previous two years.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.