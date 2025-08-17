Trae Young Reacts To Atlanta Hawks News
The Atlanta Hawks are always a team who plays on MLK Day.
However, this past season, the Hawks played the New York Knicks (at Madison Square Garden) on the holiday.
Many fans were surprised that the game was not hosted in Atlanta.
For the 2026 season, the Hawks will host the Milwaukee Bucks on MLK Day (back in Atlanta).
Via The Atlanta Hawks: "We are back at home for MLK Day this season!"
One person who reacted to the news was Hawks All-Star point guard Trae Young.
His post had over 2,000 likes and 49,000 impressions.
Young wrote: "The fact we were EVER away on this day is crazy to me but hey, the NBA did the right thing this year! ☺️"
Young finished last season with outstanding averages of 24.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 41.1% from the field and 34.0% from the three-point range in 76 games.
Many fans commented on his post.
@KubinskiTommy: "All places they have the MLK game they’re definitely have to be one in Atlanta. To me it was a disgrace they did not have it this year in Atlanta."
@themiddl3child: "Real"
@Doo_B_G: "Trae bro, my young pup ripped up my MLK jersey that I bought my first time in Atlanta!"
Young was the fifth pick in the 2018 NBA Draft after one year of college basketball at Oklahoma.
He has been with the Hawks for all seven years of his career.
The franchise reached the 2021 Eastern Conference finals.