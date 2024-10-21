Trae Young Reacts To Big Atlanta Hawks News
Jalen Johnson is coming off his third season in the NBA with the Atlanta Hawks.
The former Duke star averaged 16.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 51.1% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 56 games.
On Monday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Johnson will sign a contract extension with the Hawks.
Via Charania's first post: "Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson has agreed to a five-year, $150 million rookie contract extension with the franchise, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul and representative Lucas Newton told ESPN. Major new deal for Atlanta’s young cornerstone."
Via Charania's second post: "Fully guaranteed $150M deal for Jalen Johnson in Atlanta."
One person who reacted to the news was Hawks All-Star point guard Trae Young.
He wrote: "The work always Pay$ off ! 💰 @Jalen_J23"
Hawks forward Larry Nance Jr. also wrote: "Going to be a star.. just watch"
Johnson was the 20th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.
His career averages are 9.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 50.6% from the field and 32.6% from the three-point range in 148 games.
He has also appeared in eight NBA playoff games.
The Hawks will play their first game of the 2024-25 regular season on Wednesday evening when they host Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.
Last season, they missed the 2024 NBA playoffs after losing to the Chicago Bulls in the play-in tournament.