Fastbreak

Trae Young Reacts To De'Aaron Fox's Heartfelt Instagram Post

Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks) commented on De'Aaron Fox's (Sacramento Kings) Instagram post.

Ben Stinar

Jan 4, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) is congratulated after making a basket while being fouled against the Sacramento Kings in the first quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 4, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) is congratulated after making a basket while being fouled against the Sacramento Kings in the first quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports / Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

De'Aaron Fox is one of the best point guards in the NBA.

Fox is coming off another excellent year where he averaged 26.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 36.9% from the three-point range in 74 games.

On Friday, the Sacramento Kings star made a heartfelt post to Instagram that had over 17,000 likes and 125 comment in less than five hours.

Fox captioned his post: "Waiting, not very patiently, on my babygirl💝"

One person who left a comment was Atlanta Hawks superstar Trae Young.

Young wrote: "💝"

Trae Young's Comment
Trae Young's Comment / August 2

Young is also among the best point guards in the NBA.

The two young stars have faced off eight times, and Fox has gone 5-3 in those matchups.

Trae Young De'Aaron Fo
Jan 4, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives past Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) in the first quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports / Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Fox was the fifth pick in the 2017 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball at Kentucky.

He has spent all seven seasons with Sacramento.

His career averages are 21.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 33.4% from the three-point range.

De'Aaron Fox
Apr 16, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) dribbles the ball against the Golden State Warriors in the first quarter during a play-in game of the 2024 NBA playoffs at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports / Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

As for Young, he was the fifth pick in the 2018 NBA Draft after one season at Oklahoma.

He has spent all six seasons playing for the Hawks.

Last year, the three-time NBA All-Star averaged 25.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 37.3% from the three-point range in 54 games.

Trae Youn
Nov 22, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) directs teammates against the Brooklyn Nets during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports / Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Both the Kings and Hawks missed the 2024 NBA playoffs.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.