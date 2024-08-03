Trae Young Reacts To De'Aaron Fox's Heartfelt Instagram Post
De'Aaron Fox is one of the best point guards in the NBA.
Fox is coming off another excellent year where he averaged 26.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 36.9% from the three-point range in 74 games.
On Friday, the Sacramento Kings star made a heartfelt post to Instagram that had over 17,000 likes and 125 comment in less than five hours.
Fox captioned his post: "Waiting, not very patiently, on my babygirl💝"
One person who left a comment was Atlanta Hawks superstar Trae Young.
Young wrote: "💝"
Young is also among the best point guards in the NBA.
The two young stars have faced off eight times, and Fox has gone 5-3 in those matchups.
Fox was the fifth pick in the 2017 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball at Kentucky.
He has spent all seven seasons with Sacramento.
His career averages are 21.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 33.4% from the three-point range.
As for Young, he was the fifth pick in the 2018 NBA Draft after one season at Oklahoma.
He has spent all six seasons playing for the Hawks.
Last year, the three-time NBA All-Star averaged 25.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 37.3% from the three-point range in 54 games.
Both the Kings and Hawks missed the 2024 NBA playoffs.