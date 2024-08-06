Fastbreak

Trae Young Reacts To Dejounte Murray's Heartfelt Instagram Post

Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks) commented on Dejounte Murray's (New Orleans Pelicans) post.

Ben Stinar

Nov 4, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) slaps hands with guard Dejounte Murray (5) after he makes a basket against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports / Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Dejounte Murray has been one of the best guards in the NBA over the previous four seasons.

He is coming off a year where he averaged 22.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field and 36.3% from the three-point range in 78 games for the Atlanta Hawks.

Over the offseason, the 2022 NBA All-Star was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Murray is from Seattle, and he recently hosted a camp in the city.

Following the camp, he made a post to Instagram with a lengthy caption.

Murray wrote: "DEJOUNTE MURRAY CAMP RECAP…🔥🔥🔥🔥 Thank You To All The Parents That Believed In Us And Sent Their Kids For The Weekend. 🙏🏽 Thank You To All The Kids For Coming To Work Hard And Learn. 🖤 Thank You To All The Workers That Came And Helped Out.🖤 CONGRATULATIONS To The Team With 8 Players That Won The Camp And Will Receive $10,000 For A Trust Fund Or Anything To Do With School!!!! 💯🙏🏽🖤 #DM5🖤. 🎥 @shotbyerick_"

One person who left a comment was his former teammate, All-Star point guard Trae Young.

Young wrote: "Hometown Hero sh!t 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽"

Trae Young's Comment / August 5

Murray and Young only spent two seasons together.

They were able to make the NBA playoffs in 2023, but are coming off a tough year where they were the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-46 record.

The Hawks missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season.

