Trae Young Reacts To Disappointing Atlanta Hawks News
The Atlanta Hawks have been a team that typically hosts a game at State Farm Arena on MLK Day.
However, the 2024-25 NBA schedule revealed that the Hawks will visit the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on the holiday.
Via Brad Rowland of Locked On Hawks: "The Hawks do NOT have a home game on MLK Day.
Atlanta will play in New York on MLK Day (Monday, Jan. 20) at 3:00 pm ET."
Following the news, Hawks superstar Trae Young sent out a post on X that had over 6,000 likes and 450,000 impressions in less than two hours.
Young wrote: "MLK disappointed in y’all.. @NBA. I’m sorry Atlanta"
John Hollinger of The Athletic added more details.
Hollinger wrote: "no MLK game for Hawks is wild, but I believe this is because NCAA football championship is happening right next door that day."
The Hawks are coming off a down season, but they still have an extremely talented roster led by a superstar (Young).
He finished last year with averages of 25.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 37.3% from the three-point range in 54 games.
In addition, the former Oklahoma star made his third NBA All-Star Game.
Via ClutchPoints: "Trae Young isn't a fan of the NBA leaving off the Hawks on Martin Luther King Day for this upcoming season 😳
Atlanta has hosted a game on MLK Day every season since 1994 and have played a total of 33 games on this holiday."