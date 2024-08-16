Fastbreak

Trae Young Reacts To Disappointing Atlanta Hawks News

Trae Young sent out a post on X following the disappointing news that the Hawks will host a game on MLK Day.

Ben Stinar

Dec 20, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
The Atlanta Hawks have been a team that typically hosts a game at State Farm Arena on MLK Day.

However, the 2024-25 NBA schedule revealed that the Hawks will visit the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on the holiday.

Via Brad Rowland of Locked On Hawks: "The Hawks do NOT have a home game on MLK Day.

Atlanta will play in New York on MLK Day (Monday, Jan. 20) at 3:00 pm ET."

Following the news, Hawks superstar Trae Young sent out a post on X that had over 6,000 likes and 450,000 impressions in less than two hours.

Young wrote: "MLK disappointed in y’all.. @NBA. I’m sorry Atlanta"

John Hollinger of The Athletic added more details.

Hollinger wrote: "no MLK game for Hawks is wild, but I believe this is because NCAA football championship is happening right next door that day."

The Hawks are coming off a down season, but they still have an extremely talented roster led by a superstar (Young).

He finished last year with averages of 25.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 37.3% from the three-point range in 54 games.

In addition, the former Oklahoma star made his third NBA All-Star Game.

Via ClutchPoints: "Trae Young isn't a fan of the NBA leaving off the Hawks on Martin Luther King Day for this upcoming season 😳

Atlanta has hosted a game on MLK Day every season since 1994 and have played a total of 33 games on this holiday."

