Trae Young Reacts To Hawks-Celtics Blockbuster Trade
On Tuesday, the Atlanta Hawks made a major addition to their roster by acquiring Kristaps Porzingis in a deal with the Boston Celtics.
The Hawks did not have to give up much to get the former NBA All-Star.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania: "BREAKING: Boston, Atlanta and Brooklyn are finalizing a three-team trade that sends Kristaps Porzingis and a second-round pick to the Hawks, Terance Mann and Atlanta's No. 22 pick to the Nets, and Georges Niang and a second-rounder to the Celtics."
Following the trade, All-Star point guard Trae Young made a post to X that had over 5,000 likes and 170,000 impressions in two hours.
He wrote: "Welcome the 🦄 to the A !! @kporzee"
Porzingis will instantly become one of the best teammates that Young has ever had in the NBA.
He is coming off a productive year where he averaged 19.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 48.3% from the field and 41.2% from the three-point range in 42 games.
Via StatMuse: "Pick a Kristaps:
Knicks — 17.8 PPG | 7.1 RPG | 2.0 BPG
Mavs — 20.0 PPG | 8.8 RPG | 1.7 BPG
Wizards — 22.9 PPG | 8.5 RPG | 1.5 BPG
Celtics — 19.8 PPG | 7.0 RPG | 1.8 BPG
Hawks — ???"
The Hawks have missed the NBA playoffs in each of the previous two seasons.
That said, Young led them to the Eastern Conference finals in 2021.