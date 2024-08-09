Trae Young Reacts To Huge Game From Bogdan Bogdanovic
Bogdan Bogdanovic has been a very good NBA player over his seven seasons in the league.
The 31-year-old is playing for Serbia at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
On Thursday, they played an excellent game against America but ultimately fell short and lost by a score of 95-91.
Bogdanovic led the team with 20 points, four rebounds and three assists while shooting 8/18 from the field and 3/10 from the three-point range in 31 minutes of playing time.
He got a lot of attention on social media for his play.
During the game, Atlanta Hawks superstar Trae Young sent out a post on X about Steph Curry.
A fan then asked him in the comments about his Hawks teammate (Bogdanovic).
X user Yung G.O.A.T.: "How about your teammate Bogi?"
Young responded: "A F**KING DOG!!!!!!! You saw it"
Serbia will now face off against Germany in the Bronze medal game.
Via BasketNews: "The last two Olympics matchups are set 👀 #Paris2024
🥇 Final: 🇺🇸 Team USA vs France 🇫🇷
🥉 3rd place game: 🇷🇸 Serbia vs Germany 🇩🇪"
Bogdanovic is coming off his fourth year playing for Atlanta.
He finished the season with averages of 16.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest while shooting 42.8% from the field and 37.4% from the three-point range in 79 games.
As for the Hawks, they finished the season as the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-46 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season.