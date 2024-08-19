Trae Young Reacts To Jalen Brunson's Instagram Post
Jalen Brunson has had an eventful offseason.
The New York Knicks star signed an extension with the team, was named as the captain and has now announced the birth of his daughter.
There were over 80,000 likes and 2,500 comments on his Instagram post in four hours.
Brunson captioned his post: "7/31/24 • Jordyn James Brunson 💕"
One person who left a comment was Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young.
His comment had over 200 likes in three hours.
Young wrote: "Blessing bro! Congrats!"
During the middle of the season, Young announced the birth of his daughter.
Via Young's Instagram on November 13: "Mama brought you into this world !
Now Tydus & Dada are gonna forever protect you in this world🫶🏽
Teal Dove Young💝"
On the court, Young and Brunson are two of the best point guards in the NBA.
Brunson finished the season with averages of 28.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest while shooting 47.9% from the field and 40.1% from the three-point range in 77 games.
The Knicks lost to the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the NBA playoffs.
Meanwhile, Young averaged 25.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 37.3% from the three-point range in 54 games.
He made his third NBA All-Star Game (Brunson made his first).
The Hawks were the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-46 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2020.