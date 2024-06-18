Trae Young Reacts To Jaylen Brown's Instagram Post
On Monday evening, Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 106-88 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals to win the title.
Brown made an Instagram post (on Tuesday) that had over 280,000 likes and 9,000 comments in less than three hours.
Brown captioned his post: "I’m just here for the vibes"
One person who left a comment was Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young.
His comment had over 1,000 likes.
Young wrote: "Really Hooped🫡 congrats Killa👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽"
Brown finished Game 5 with 21 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two steals while shooting 7/23 from the field and 2/9 from the three-point range in 44 minutes of playing time.
He was also named as the 2024 NBA Finals MVP.
The former Cal star has played eight seasons in the NBA (all with Boston).
He is a three-time NBA All-Star and finished the regular season with averages of 23.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 49.9% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 70 games.
As for Young, he is one of the best point guards in the NBA.
He is coming off a season where he made his third All-Star Game and averaged 25.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 37.3% from the three-point range in 54 games.
Young has led Atlanta to the NBA playoffs in three out of his six seasons, and they reached the Eastern Conference finals in 2021.