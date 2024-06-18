Fastbreak

Trae Young Reacts To Jaylen Brown's Instagram Post

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young reacted to Jaylen Brown's Instagram post after the Boston Celtics won the NBA Championship.

Ben Stinar

Apr 23, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) scores a basket behind Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) during game four of the 2023 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 23, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) scores a basket behind Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) during game four of the 2023 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports / Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

On Monday evening, Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 106-88 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals to win the title.

Brown made an Instagram post (on Tuesday) that had over 280,000 likes and 9,000 comments in less than three hours.

Brown captioned his post: "I’m just here for the vibes"

One person who left a comment was Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young.

His comment had over 1,000 likes.

Young wrote: "Really Hooped🫡 congrats Killa👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽"

Brown finished Game 5 with 21 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two steals while shooting 7/23 from the field and 2/9 from the three-point range in 44 minutes of playing time.

He was also named as the 2024 NBA Finals MVP.

The former Cal star has played eight seasons in the NBA (all with Boston).

He is a three-time NBA All-Star and finished the regular season with averages of 23.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 49.9% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 70 games.

Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) holds the MVP trophy after winning the 2024 NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) holds the MVP trophy after winning the 2024 NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports / Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

As for Young, he is one of the best point guards in the NBA.

He is coming off a season where he made his third All-Star Game and averaged 25.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 37.3% from the three-point range in 54 games.

Nov 26, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) shares a laugh with Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) after their game at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 26, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) shares a laugh with Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) after their game at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports / Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Young has led Atlanta to the NBA playoffs in three out of his six seasons, and they reached the Eastern Conference finals in 2021.

