Trae Young Reacts To Kyrie Irving's Viral Instagram Post

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young left a comment on Kyrie Irving's Instagram post.

Feb 21, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) looks on during the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Feb 21, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) looks on during the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Kyrie Irving has been fantastic since getting traded to the Dallas Mavericks during the middle of the 2022-23 season.

Irving is currently averaging 24.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 47.6% from the field and 40.9% from the three-point range in 46 games.

On Monday, the All-Star guard made a post to Instagram that had over 200,000 likes in less than three hours.

Irving wrote: "“However you treated me when I was at my worst is how you truly felt about me“ Hélà 🤞🏾♾🪶"

One person who left a comment was Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young.

His comment had over 400 likes in two hours.

Young wrote: "🔥"

Trae Young's Comment
Feb 24

NBA fans will likely enjoy seeing the social media interaction between two of the league's best point guards.

In addition to Irving, Young also made the 2024 NBA All-Star Game.

He is averaging 24.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 40.9% from the field and 33.8% from the there-point range in 53 games.

Via Real Sports: "Trae Young has the 3rd most games in NBA history with 35+ PTS, 10+ AST, & 5+ 3PM ❄️"

Right now, the Hawks are the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 26-31 record in 57 games.

They are coming off a season where they missed the NBA playoffs.

NBA
Feb 16, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; Chuck’s Global Stars guard Trae Young (11) of the Atlanta Hawks shoots against Kenny’s Young Stars during the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, the Mavs are the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 31-26 record in 57 games.

They are coming off a season where they reached the 2024 NBA Finals.

