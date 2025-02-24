Trae Young Reacts To Kyrie Irving's Viral Instagram Post
Kyrie Irving has been fantastic since getting traded to the Dallas Mavericks during the middle of the 2022-23 season.
Irving is currently averaging 24.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 47.6% from the field and 40.9% from the three-point range in 46 games.
On Monday, the All-Star guard made a post to Instagram that had over 200,000 likes in less than three hours.
Irving wrote: "“However you treated me when I was at my worst is how you truly felt about me“ Hélà 🤞🏾♾🪶"
One person who left a comment was Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young.
His comment had over 400 likes in two hours.
Young wrote: "🔥"
NBA fans will likely enjoy seeing the social media interaction between two of the league's best point guards.
In addition to Irving, Young also made the 2024 NBA All-Star Game.
He is averaging 24.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 40.9% from the field and 33.8% from the there-point range in 53 games.
Via Real Sports: "Trae Young has the 3rd most games in NBA history with 35+ PTS, 10+ AST, & 5+ 3PM ❄️"
Right now, the Hawks are the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 26-31 record in 57 games.
They are coming off a season where they missed the NBA playoffs.
Meanwhile, the Mavs are the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 31-26 record in 57 games.
They are coming off a season where they reached the 2024 NBA Finals.