Trae Young Reacts To LeBron James Instagram Post
On Thursday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers used their 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft to select Bronny James out of USC.
He is the son of LeBron James, which means they will be the first ever father-son duo that are teammates in the NBA.
Following the news, LeBron made a post to Instagram that had over 3.6 million likes and 50,000 comments in less than 24 hours.
James captioned his post: "LEGACY!!!!!! 🤴🏾🤴🏾"
One person who left a comment was Atlanta Hawks superstar point guard Trae Young.
Young's comment had over 6,000 likes in less than 24 hours.
Young wrote: "Gotta be the best moment ! 🫡 👑"
LeBron has spent the previous six years with the Lakers.
At 39, he is still among the best players in the NBA and finished the regular season with averages of 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range in 71 games.
Meanwhile, Bronny played one season of college basketball for the Trojans.
Coming out of high school, he was ranked by ESPN as the 20th-best player in the class of 2023.
The 19-year-old finished his freshman season with averages of 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 36.6% from the field and 26.7% from the three-point range in 25 games.
The Lakers finished the 2023-24 season with a 47-35 record, which had them as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.
They lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs.