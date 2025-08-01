Trae Young Reacts To Micah Parsons Dallas Cowboys Trade Request
Micah Parsons has been among the best players in the NFL since being selected with the 12th pick by the Dallas Cowboys in 2021.
That said, the two-time All-Pro has now requested a trade from Dallas.
Parsons wrote (via X): "Thank you Dallas 🦁👑 🙏🏾! I"
One person who reacted to his post was Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young.
His comment had over 4,000 likes in one hour.
Young wrote: "This why you pay the man early, when someone will take less early to stay in a place he wanted to be forever, you do it… the price only goes up now!
Get what you deserve bro!"
Parsons has recorded at least 12 sacks in each of his first four seasons.
He has also been named to the Pro Bowl every year.
Via ESPN's Adam Schefter: "A potential trade comp for Micah Parsons: When 27-year-old Khalil Mack was traded from Oakland to Chicago, the Bears gave up two first-round picks, a third-round pick, and a sixth-round pick for Mack, a second-round pick, and a conditional fifth-round pick.
Now the 26-year-old Parsons — who is one of only two players in NFL history to register a dozen-plus sacks in each of his first four NFL seasons, along with Reggie White — has now requested a trade."
As for Young, the All-Star point guard has been in the league for seven seasons.
He finished last year with averages of 24.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 41.1% from the field and 34.0% from the three-point range.