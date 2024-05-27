Trae Young Reacts To Steph Curry's Instagram Post
Steph Curry is one of the most popular players in NBA history.
He is coming off another incredible season and is still among the ten best players in the league at 36.
Recently, Curry announced (in an Instagram post with his wife Ayesha) that his fourth child had been born.
They captioned their post: "Our sweet baby boy decided to make an early arrival!! He’s doing great and we are finally settling in at home as a family of 6! So grateful!
Caius Chai 5/11/24"
There were over 1.6 million likes and 18,000 comments on the post.
One person who left a comment was Atlanta Hawks All-Star Trae Young.
His comment had over 6,000 likes.
Young wrote: "🙏🏽🍾 More Blessings!!"
Curry finished the regular season with averages of 26.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 40.8% from the three-point range in 74 games.
That said, the Golden State Warriors were the tenth seed in the Western Conference and lost to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament.
Despite their recent struggles, Curry has led the franchise to four NBA Championships since the 2015 season (they have also made the NBA Finals six times in that span).
As for Young, the three-time NBA All-Star is coming off another outstanding season where he averaged 25.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 37.3% from the three-point range in 54 games.
The Hawks were the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference and lost to the Chicago Bulls in the play-in tournament.