Trae Young Rips LeBron James, Nails Three-Pointer In Lakers-Hawks Game
UPDATE: The Hawks won by a score of 134-132.
On Friday evening, the Atlanta Hawks are playing the Los Angels Lakers (at home).
During the second half, Trae Young had a sensational highlight when he stole the ball from LeBron James and then nailed a three-pointer.
Young had 24 points, three rebounds, 17 assists and two steals while shooting 6/19 from the field and 4/10 from the three-point range in his first 37 minutes of playing time.
Via The Atlanta Hawks: "Trae steal and three 🔥"
Young came into the evening with averages of 20.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 38.4% from the field and 30.6% from the three-point range in his first 22 games of the season.
While his shooting numbers have been down, he is averaging a career-high in assists.
Via Hawks PR: "Trae Young has notched his 220th career point/assist double-double in tonight’s game, tied with Lenny Wilkens for the 22nd-most such games in NBA history. It’s his 16th such double-double of the season, the most in the NBA."
After winning five straight, the Hawks are 12-11 in their first 23 games.
Following the Lakers, they will remain in Atlanta to host Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Sunday at State Farm Arena.
As for James, he has given the Hawks trouble all night.
The four-time MVP had 36 points, ten rebounds, ten assists, two steals and one block while shooting 13/22 from the field and 5/9 from the three-point range in his first 39 minutes of playing time.