Trae Young Sends Heartfelt Message To NBA Star Donovan Mitchell
Trae Young (Hawks) made a post to his Instagram story for Donovan Mitchell (Cavs).
Trae Young and Donovan Mitchell are two of the most talented players in recent NBA history.
The All-Star guards were recently working out in California.
Via Overtime: "Trae Young and Donovan Mitchell cooking the youth 😭 @spidadmitchell @TheTraeYoung @adidasHoops"
On Sunday, Young made a heartfelt post to his Instagram story for Mitchell.
He wrote: "Gonna always support my dawg 🕷️🤞🏽"
Mitchell is going into his ninth NBA season (and fourth with the Cleveland Cavaliers).
He finished last year with averages of 24.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 44.3% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 71 games.
