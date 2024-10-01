Fastbreak

Trae Young Sends Out Bold Instagram Post After Atlanta Hawks Media Day

Trae Young made a post to Instagram.

Ben Stinar

Mar 23, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) walks off the court after a game against the Charlotte Hornets at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Trae Young has established himself as one of the best point guards in the NBA.

The three-time NBA All-Star finished last season with averages of 25.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 37.3% from the three-point range in 54 games.

Apr 12, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

On Monday, the Hawks held media day in Atlanta to open up their 2024-25 NBA season.

After the day, Young made a post to Instagram (with a bold caption) that had over 200,000 likes and 900 comments in 20 hours.

Young wrote: "Chapter 7.

More ready than ever🙏🏽💯"

Many fans reacted to Young's post.

@jo.3yy: "This year gonna be special for icy trae"

@haksolo__: "Seeing you grow up into a man, husband, father and leader of men before our eyes has been a great experience…more than a hooper. Continued success"

@pignozame: "Let’s go!!!! 11assist average"

@traebetter: "MY GOAT LETS MAKE THIS AN MVP SEASON"

@greatqinta: "🎯 Trae Been hearing the chatter and using it as fuel waiting to explode!👀😤🫡❄️"

Young has spent his entire six-year career with the Hawks.

He has outstanding career averages of 25.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 9.5 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.6% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 407 games.

During the 2021 season, Young led the Hawks to the Eastern Conference finals.

Dec 31, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts during the second half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-Imagn Images / James A. Pittman-Imagn Images

The Hawks will play their first game of the 2024-25 NBA season when they host Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets at State Farm Arena on October 23 in Atlanta.

