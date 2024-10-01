Trae Young Sends Out Bold Instagram Post After Atlanta Hawks Media Day
Trae Young has established himself as one of the best point guards in the NBA.
The three-time NBA All-Star finished last season with averages of 25.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 37.3% from the three-point range in 54 games.
On Monday, the Hawks held media day in Atlanta to open up their 2024-25 NBA season.
After the day, Young made a post to Instagram (with a bold caption) that had over 200,000 likes and 900 comments in 20 hours.
Young wrote: "Chapter 7.
More ready than ever🙏🏽💯"
Many fans reacted to Young's post.
@jo.3yy: "This year gonna be special for icy trae"
@haksolo__: "Seeing you grow up into a man, husband, father and leader of men before our eyes has been a great experience…more than a hooper. Continued success"
@pignozame: "Let’s go!!!! 11assist average"
@traebetter: "MY GOAT LETS MAKE THIS AN MVP SEASON"
@greatqinta: "🎯 Trae Been hearing the chatter and using it as fuel waiting to explode!👀😤🫡❄️"
Young has spent his entire six-year career with the Hawks.
He has outstanding career averages of 25.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 9.5 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.6% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 407 games.
During the 2021 season, Young led the Hawks to the Eastern Conference finals.
The Hawks will play their first game of the 2024-25 NBA season when they host Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets at State Farm Arena on October 23 in Atlanta.