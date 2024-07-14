Trae Young Sends Out Viral Post About Reed Sheppard
Reed Sheppard was the third pick in the 2024 NBA Draft by the Houston Rockets (last month).
He is seen as possibly being the most talented offensive prospect in the class.
Through the first few games of NBA Summer League, Sheppard has been excellent.
Via The NBA: "REED SHEPPARD. CAM WHITMORE.
Rockets' duo connect on the HUGE alley-oop slam 🔥"
On Sunday, Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young sent out a post on X about Sheppard.
His post had over 1,800 likes and 70,000 impressions in less than 20 minutes.
Young wrote: "Reed Sheppard nice y’all !!"
Sheppard played one season of college basketball for the Kentucky Wildcats.
He finished this past year with averages of 12.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.5 steals per contest while shooting 53.6% from the field and 52.1% from the three-point range in 33 games (five starts).
He is joining a Rockets team that has a lot of young talent such as Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr.
Last season, the Rockets made significant improvement and finished the year as the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 41-41 record.
As for Young, he is coming off another sensational season where he made his third NBA All-Star Game.
The former Oklahoma star finished the year with averages of 25.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 37.3% from the three-point range in 54 games.
However, the Hawks missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2020.