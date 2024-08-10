Trae Young Sends Out Viral Post About Steph Curry
On Saturday afternoon, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry captured his first career Gold medal.
Team USA defeated France by a score of 98-87 at the 2024 Olympics in Paris (they went a perfect 6-0).
Curry was the star of the game and finished with 24 points, one rebound, five assists and two steals while shooting 8/13 from the three-point range.
Via ESPN's SportsCenter: "EIGHT THREES FOR STEPH CURRY IN THE GOLD MEDAL GAME 🔥 🔥
HE SAID I GOT YOU AMERICA 🗣️ 🇺🇸"
Many people reacted to Curry's performance on social media, and one person who sent out a post was Atlanta Hawks All-Star Trae Young.
Young's post had over 12,000 likes and 170,000 impressions in 30 minutes.
Young wrote: "WE WITNESSING GREATNESS! Wow🐐 #30"
Curry had also been coming off a game where he had 36 points, eight rebonds, two assists and one steal while shooting 9/14 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMuse: "Steph Curry in the Olympics:
First 4 games Last two games
29 PTS 60 PTS
5 3P 17 3P
25.0 3P% 65.4 3P%"
Curry had never competed in the Olympics until this summer, so it's likely his first (and last) time playing for Team USA.
He now has four NBA Championships, two MVPs, one Finals MVP and a Gold medal.
As for Young, he is coming off another sensational season for the Hawks.
The three-time NBA All-Star is only 25, so he could be a candidate to play in the 2028 or 2032 Olympics.