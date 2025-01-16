Fastbreak

Trae Young Sends Out Viral Post On X About Ja Morant After Grizzlies-Spurs Game

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young sent out a post about Ja Morant.

Dec 23, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) warms up on the court prior to the game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

On Wednesday night, Ja Morant led the Memphis Grizzlies to a 129-115 victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

He finished the win with 21 points, four rebounds, 12 assists and two steals while shooting 9/13 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in 31 mintues of playing time.

The superstar point guard also had a major highlight (that did not count) when he dunked on Victor Wembanyama.

Via Bleacher Report: "JA POSTER ON WEMBY 🤯🤯🤯

but did not count..."

After the game, Atlanta Hawks superstar Trae Young sent out a post about Morant that had over 4,000 likes and 70,000 impressions in two hours.

Young wrote: "Y’all really believed Ja when he said he wasn’t dunking anymore 😏🤣"

Many fans commented on Young's post.

@nunchucks0000: "i never believed, that dude cant stop himself even if he really wanted to"

@MuseHawk: "When will we see a Trae Young in game dunk? We all want to know Trae."

@qshironalberti3: "He entered the game with 9 dunks this season

He averaged 50 per season his first four seasons"

@BronGotGame: "Tell him personally to join the dunk contest pls"

Morant is now averaging 21.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 31.4% from the three-point range in 24 games.

The Grizzlies will play one more game against the Spurs (also in San Antonio) on Friday.

Ja Morant
Jan 15, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts after scoring a three point basket during the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Young and the Hawks will play the Memphis Grizzlies on March 3 in Tennessee.

Earlier this season, the Grizzlies beat the Hawks by a score of 128-112.

