Trae Young Sends Out Viral Post On X About Ja Morant After Grizzlies-Spurs Game
On Wednesday night, Ja Morant led the Memphis Grizzlies to a 129-115 victory over the San Antonio Spurs.
He finished the win with 21 points, four rebounds, 12 assists and two steals while shooting 9/13 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in 31 mintues of playing time.
The superstar point guard also had a major highlight (that did not count) when he dunked on Victor Wembanyama.
Via Bleacher Report: "JA POSTER ON WEMBY 🤯🤯🤯
but did not count..."
After the game, Atlanta Hawks superstar Trae Young sent out a post about Morant that had over 4,000 likes and 70,000 impressions in two hours.
Young wrote: "Y’all really believed Ja when he said he wasn’t dunking anymore 😏🤣"
Many fans commented on Young's post.
@nunchucks0000: "i never believed, that dude cant stop himself even if he really wanted to"
@MuseHawk: "When will we see a Trae Young in game dunk? We all want to know Trae."
@qshironalberti3: "He entered the game with 9 dunks this season
He averaged 50 per season his first four seasons"
@BronGotGame: "Tell him personally to join the dunk contest pls"
Morant is now averaging 21.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 31.4% from the three-point range in 24 games.
The Grizzlies will play one more game against the Spurs (also in San Antonio) on Friday.
Young and the Hawks will play the Memphis Grizzlies on March 3 in Tennessee.
Earlier this season, the Grizzlies beat the Hawks by a score of 128-112.