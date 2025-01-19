Fastbreak

Trae Young Sends Out Viral Post On X After Atlanta Hawks Beat Celtics

Trae Young made a post to X after Saturday's victory.

Nov 26, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) shares a laugh with Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) after their game at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images / Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

On Saturday evening, the Atlanta Hawks played the Boston Celtics in Massachusetts.

The Hawks won by a score of 119-115 (in overtime).

Trae Young finished the win with 28 points, four rebounds, 11 assists, two steals and two blocks while shooting 10/23 from the field and 3/10 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.

After the game, Young made a post to X that had over 5,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

He wrote: "#WeMove"

Many fans commented on Young's post.

@bricey_2k: "I think it’s good to say this pairing was the best thing for both of these men’s careers."

@Chri21opher: "Keep calm and Quin Snyder"

@Ic3Evaa: "They tried coach killer narrative on him over LLOYD PIERCE AND NATE MCMILAN."

Young is averaging 23.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 40.3% from the field and 34.4% from the three-point range in 38 games.

Via StatMuse: "Trae tonight:

28 PTS
11 AST
2 STL
2 BLK

First team to win in Boston multiple times in the past two years."

The Hawks are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 22-19 record in their first 41 games of the season.

They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak (and 6-4 over their last ten).

Via StatMuse: "Hawks win % this season:

.800 — vs Cleveland and Boston

.500 — vs everyone else"

Young was the fifth pick in the 2018 NBA Draft out of Oklahoma.

He is in his seventh NBA season (all with the Hawks).

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.