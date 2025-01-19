Trae Young Sends Out Viral Post On X After Atlanta Hawks Beat Celtics
On Saturday evening, the Atlanta Hawks played the Boston Celtics in Massachusetts.
The Hawks won by a score of 119-115 (in overtime).
Trae Young finished the win with 28 points, four rebounds, 11 assists, two steals and two blocks while shooting 10/23 from the field and 3/10 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
After the game, Young made a post to X that had over 5,000 likes in less than 24 hours.
He wrote: "#WeMove"
Many fans commented on Young's post.
@bricey_2k: "I think it’s good to say this pairing was the best thing for both of these men’s careers."
@Chri21opher: "Keep calm and Quin Snyder"
@Ic3Evaa: "They tried coach killer narrative on him over LLOYD PIERCE AND NATE MCMILAN."
Young is averaging 23.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 40.3% from the field and 34.4% from the three-point range in 38 games.
Via StatMuse: "Trae tonight:
28 PTS
11 AST
2 STL
2 BLK
First team to win in Boston multiple times in the past two years."
The Hawks are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 22-19 record in their first 41 games of the season.
They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak (and 6-4 over their last ten).
Via StatMuse: "Hawks win % this season:
.800 — vs Cleveland and Boston
.500 — vs everyone else"
Young was the fifth pick in the 2018 NBA Draft out of Oklahoma.
He is in his seventh NBA season (all with the Hawks).