Trae Young Sends Out Viral Post On X After Hawks-Knicks Game
On Wednesday night, Trae Young led the Atlanta Hawks to a victory over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
Young finished with 22 points, five rebounds, 11 assists and one steal while shooting 8/22 from the field in 36 minutes.
Via Bleacher Report: "Hawks ELIMINATE KNICKS from the NBA Cup
Trae: 22 PTS, 11 AST, 5 REB
JJ: 21 PTS, 15 REB, 7 AST, 2 STL, 2 BLK
Hunter: 21 PTS, 8-15 FG, 4-5 3PT
They take on Milwaukee in Vegas for the semifinals"
After the game, Young made a post to X that had over 70,000 likes and 2.6 million impressions in less than 24 hours.
Young wrote: "#WeMove 🎲🎲"
Since their 2021 NBA playoff series, Young and the Knicks have had a fun rivalry.
The superstar point guard is now averaging 21.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 38.4% from the field and 30.8% from the three-point range in 25 games.
The Hawks had a very slow start to the 2024-25 season.
That said, they have been one of the hottest teams in the league over the last few weeks.
With their win over New York, the Hawks are now 14-12 in 26 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.
If the Hawks are able to beat the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday (in Las Vegas), they will face off against the winner of the matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets.