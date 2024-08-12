Trae Young Speaks Honestly About Dejounte Murray Relationship
Trae Young is one of the best point guards in the NBA.
The three-time NBA All-Star is coming off another sensational year where he averaged 25.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 37.3% from the three-point range in 54 games.
This summer, Young's co-star Dejounte Murray was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans.
They spent two seasons together as teammates in Atlanta.
Recently, Young was on Paul George's podcast (Podcast P with Paul George)
George asked Young about his relationship with Murray, and he gave a very honest answer about their bond.
Young: "It was good and bad. Only bad part, is we didn't get to win as much as wanted too. The good part is we have a life-long relationship. Our relationship goes outside of basketball. We're both family men. Our morals are very much similar as far as who we who have around us... The way we get along off the court is forever, that's why our relationship is forever. On the court, it's tough because we wanted to win. We're not the first duo that couldn't work, and we're not gonna be the last... It just didn't work out on the court. It sucks. We both admit it sucks. That's just part of the game, if it doesn't work, teams have to figure out what to do next and make moves."
Young led the Hawks to the Eastern Conference finals in 2021, but they are coming off a season where they missed the NBA playoffs for the first time in three years.