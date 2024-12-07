Trail Blazers Coach Chauncey Billups Reveals Reason For Benching Deandre Ayton
On Friday night, the Portland Trail Blazers were blown out by the Utah Jazz (141-99) in Oregon.
Deandre Ayton finished the loss with six points, four rebounds, one steal and two blocks while shooting 3/7 from the field in 17 minutes of playing time.
He was benched for most of the second half.
After the game, head coach Chauncey Billups was asked about the decision when he met with the media.
Reporter: "Is there a reason that D.A. only played the first two minutes of the second half?"
Billups: "I didn't like his spirit in the game."
Ayton is in his second season playing for the Trail Blazers.
The former Arizona star is averaging 14.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 55.9% from the field in 16 games.
Ayton is averaging career-lows in points and rebounds this season."
Ayton was the first pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.
Prior to his tenure with Portland, the 26-year-old spent the first five seasons of his career with the Phoenix Suns.
With the loss, Portland dropped to 8-15 in their first 23 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a three-game losing skid.
Following Utah, the Trail Blazers will visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday in California.