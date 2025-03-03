Trail Blazers Legend Damian Lillard Reacts To Meyers Leonard News
Meyers Leonard spent the first seven years of his career playing for the Portland Trail Blazers.
In that span, he averaged 5.6 points and 3.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 47.9% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range in 393 games (42 starts).
On Sunday, the 33-year-old announced his retirement from basketball.
Leonard wrote (via Instagram): "I knew after the Milwaukee season that I couldn’t play basketball anymore.
It was the hardest decision I never had to make—because my body made it for me.
At first, I wasn’t planning to say anything. I figured people would assume as time passed.
But what I’ve come to realize is that while my body told me to hang it up, my heart wasn’t ready.
Learning to sing and songwrite has given me a chance to reflect on everything basketball has given me—and how every goodbye has led to something good.
Leaving my small hometown to play for the University of Illinois led to meeting the love of my life.
Leaving college early for the NBA gave me the opportunity to take care of my entire family.
Leaving Portland for Miami gave me the chance to compete in the Finals and play the best basketball of my career.
And now, leaving the NBA has given me the greatest blessing of all—the chance to be the father I never had, to fall asleep next to my beautiful wife every night, and to spend time with the most important people in my life.
This song is a thank you—to basketball, the fans, my teammates, my family, the organizations, and everyone who believed in a young kid from Robinson, Illinois.
I love and appreciate you more than you’ll ever know. Cheers to the next chapter. 🤠🍻🔨
The Hammer"
One person who reacted to the news was Trail Blazers legend Damian Lillard.
He wrote (via his Instagram story): "Happy retirement Hammer!"
While they never won a title, Lillard and Leonard helped the Trail Blazers reach the NBA playoffs six times.
They also made the 2019 Western Conference finals.