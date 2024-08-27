Travis Scott Reacts To James Harden's Instagram Post
James Harden is no longer in his prime, but he is still an extremely productive player for the Los Angeles Clippers.
This past season, the 2018 MVP averaged 16.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 42.8% from the field and 38.1% from the three-point range in 72 games.
On Monday, Harden celebrated his 35th birthday.
He made a post to Instagram that had over 300,000 likes in less than 24 hours.
Harden captioned his post: "last night I brought my birthday in with great fellowship #Uno"
One person who left a comment was Travis Scott.
His comment had over 3,000 likes.
Scott wrote: "My brother."
Harden spent part of nine seasons with the Houston Rockets.
Scott is from Houston, Texas, so he had been seen at games when Harden was on the team.
Via NBA Retweet: "James Harden celebrating his birthday with Travis Scott, Michael Rubin, Lil Baby and others while rocking a Young Thug t shirt 🐍 🐐"
During Harden's tenure with Houston, he was one of the best seven players in the NBA.
In 2019, he averaged 36.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 44.2% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range.
While the Rockets never won a title, they reached the Western Conference finals twice.
Over the offseason, Harden re-signed with the Clippers.
He has also spent time with the Brooklyn Nets, Oklahoma City Thunder and Philadelphia 76ers over 15 seasons.