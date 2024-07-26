Trayce Jackson-Davis Reacts To Brandin Podziemski's Instagram Post
Trayce Jackson-Davis and Brandin Podziemski were two huge positives for the Golden State Warriors during the 2023-24 season.
The Warriors are a veteran-led team, but having young players able to step into critical roles will only help the franchise going forward.
On Friday, Podziemski made a post to Instagram that had over 14,000 likes in less than four hours.
Podziemski captioned his post: "Everything Organic🤝🏼"
Jackson-Davis left a comment that had over 100 likes.
Jackson-Davis wrote: "Nothin new 🔥"
Podziemski was the 19th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft out of Santa Clara.
He finished his rookie year with averages of 9.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range in 74 games.
The 21-year-old was also named to the All-Rookie team.
Via NBA Communications on May 20: "The 2023-24 Kia NBA All-Rookie First Team:
▪️ Chet Holmgren of @okcthunder ▪️ Jaime Jaquez Jr. of @MiamiHEAT ▪️ Brandon Miller of @hornets ▪️ Brandin Podziemski of @warriors ▪️ Victor Wembanyama of @spurs"
Meanwhile, Jackson-Davis was the 57th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft out of Indiana.
He finished the year with averages of 7.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 70.2% from the field in 68 games.
As for the Warriors, they were the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
They lost to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs for the third time in five seasons.