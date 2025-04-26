Ty Jerome Made Cleveland Cavaliers History Against Heat
On Saturday afternoon, the Cleveland Cavaliers faced off against the Miami Heat (in Florida) for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.
The Cavs won by a score of 124-87 to take a 3-0 series lead.
Ty Jerome finished with 13 points, three rebounds, 11 assists and two steals while shooting 5/11 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 22 minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA: "TY. JEROME. DANCIN' TO THE CUP!
crossover.
stutter-step.
floater."
The former Virginia star also made Cavs history with his performance.
Via StatMuse: "Ty Jerome in just 22 minutes:
11 AST
2 STL
13 PTS
+33 (!!)
The first player in franchise history with 10+ assists in under 25 minutes in a playoff game."
Jerome was the 24th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
He has spent six seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors (and Cavs).
This past year, the 27-year-old averaged 12.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 51.6% from the field and 43.9% from the three-point range in 70 games.
Via Cavs Notes: "After trailing 15-6 early in the game, the @cavs closed out the 1Q on a 27-5 run, including a stretch of 18 consecutive points.
@tyjerome_ accounted for 16 PTS in the 1Q, tallying 4 PTS and 5 AST (led to 12 PTS)."
Game 4 of the series will be on Monday night in Miami.
The Cavs will have a chance to pull off the sweep.