Tyler Herro's Current Injury Status For Heat-Warriors Game
On Tuesday night, the Miami Heat will be in San Francisco to play the Golden State Warriors.
For the game, the Heat could be without one of their best players, as Tyler Herro is listed as questionable.
The former Kentucky star is averaging 23.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest while shooting 47.4% from the field and 40.3% from the three-point range in 34 games.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Tyler Herro is questionable for the Heat tonight. Knee contusion. Heat traveling to face Warriors one night after double OT loss in Sacramento. Brandin Podziemski, Gary Payton II and Jonathan Kuminga out for Warriors."
The Heat come into the night as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 17-17 record in 34 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak (and have gone 4-6 over their last ten).
Most recently, the Heat lost to the Kings in overtime by a score of 123-118.
Herro finished the loss with 26 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals while shooting 11/25 from the field and 4/10 from the three-point range in 49 minutes
Following Golden State, the Heat will continue their road trip when they visit the Utah Jazz on Thursday.
They are 7-10 in the 17 games they have played away from Miami.
On the other side, the Warriors are the eighth seed in the Western Conference with an 18-17 record in 35 games.
They have gone 4-6 over their last ten.