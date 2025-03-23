Tyler Herro's Current Injury Status For Hornets-Heat Game
On Sunday night, the Miami Heat will host the Charlotte Hornets in Florida.
For the game, the Heat could be without one of their best players, as All-Star guard Tyler Herro is on the injury report.
Herro is averaging 23.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field and 36.5% from the three-point range in 67 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Tyler Herro (hip) questionable for Sunday."
The Heat are coming off a 102-98 loss to the Houston Rockets (at home).
Herro finished the loss with eight points, three rebounds and four assists while shooting 3/11 from the field and 0/1 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
The Heat are the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-41 record in 70 games.
They are in the middle of a ten-game losing streak.
Via John Jablonka of Smply Ballin: "The Heat on this losing streak:
- 1st quarter: 117.8 ORTG / 114.5 DRTG / +3.2 net
- 2nd: 102.8 / 106.0 / -3.2
- 3rd: 102.4 / 120.0 / -17.6
- 4th: 95.7 / 123.6 / -27.9
Yikes"
Following the Hornets, the Heat will play their next game on Tuesday night when they host Jimmy Butler and the Golden State Warriors.
At home, they have gone 15-19 in 34 games.
As for the Hornets, they are the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with an 18-52 record in 70 games.
They are 4-6 over their last ten.